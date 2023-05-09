Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles place 2B Ramon Urias on IL amid flurry of moves

By
Field Level Media
May 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias (29) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles placed Ramon Urias on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, with the second baseman expected to miss a significant amount of time with a left hamstring strain

Baltimore also optioned left-hander Keegan Akin to Triple-A Norfolk, while catcher Luis Torrens was designated for assignment.

To fill roster vacancies, the Orioles recalled first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, left-hander Drew Rom and shortstop Terrin Vavra, all from Norfolk

Urias, 28, was batting .278 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 30 games for the Orioles this season. He is a career .266 hitter with 25 home runs and 108 RBIs in 243 games over four seasons with Baltimore

Torrens, 27, did not play in a game for the Orioles, but batted .250 in 13 games with the Cubs this season. Akin, 28, was 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA in 13 relief appearances for Baltimore

O'Hearn, 29, batted .263 with six RBIs in nine games with the Orioles earlier this season. He played parts of the previous five seasons with the Kansas City Royals

Vavra, 25, batted .231 in 15 games with the Orioles earlier this season, while Rom, 23, is set to make his major league debut

--Field Level Media