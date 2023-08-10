Orioles place LHP Danny Coulombe (biceps) on 15-day IL

The Baltimore Orioles on Thursday placed left-hander Danny Coulombe on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, because of left biceps tendinitis

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Coulombe, the team's top left-handed reliever this season, had difficulty getting loose in the bullpen Tuesday. Hyde is optimistic that Coulombe could be activated when he is eligible on Aug. 24

Advertisement

In a corresponding move, Baltimore recalled right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Norfolk. Cionel Perez is the lone left-hander in the bullpen for the time being

Coulombe, 33, is 3-1 this season with a 2.77 ERA in 39 innings over 47 relief appearances. He has 48 strikeouts to just nine walks

Advertisement Advertisement

The 39 innings are his most in the big leagues since 2017 (51 2/3 innings) with the Oakland Athletics

Coulombe has played nine years for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-15), Athletics (2015-18), Minnesota Twins (2020-22) and Orioles

Advertisement

Krehbiel, 30, has appeared in two games for Baltimore, allowing no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings

Hyde also said that center fielder Cedric Mullins, who has been on rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Bowie because of a right adductor groin strain, could join the Orioles for the start of their three-game series Friday at the Seattle Mariners

Advertisement

Mullins exited a July 15 game against the Miami Marlins with right quadriceps tightness, and four days later was placed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to July 16) due to the strain

--Field Level Medi