Orioles place OF Cedric Mullins (groin) on 10-day IL

The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured list Wednesday

Mullins, whose designation is retroactive to Sunday, is dealing with a right adductor groin strain.

Advertisement

The former All-Star is batting .259 with nine homers, 47 RBIs and 14 steals in 69 games this season.

The Orioles recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding transaction

Advertisement Advertisement

Gillaspie, 26, is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Baltimore this season.

--Field Level Media