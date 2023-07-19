Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles place OF Cedric Mullins (groin) on 10-day IL

Field Level Media
Jul 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs towards the dugout durng second inning against the Minnesota Twins] at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured list Wednesday

Mullins, whose designation is retroactive to Sunday, is dealing with a right adductor groin strain.

The former All-Star is batting .259 with nine homers, 47 RBIs and 14 steals in 69 games this season.

The Orioles recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding transaction

Gillaspie, 26, is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Baltimore this season.

--Field Level Media