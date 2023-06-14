The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Austin Voth on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday due to elbow discomfort in his pitching arm

Fellow right-hander Reed Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.

Advertisement

Voth, 30, is 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in 31 innings over 23 relief appearances this season. He is 15-14 with a 4.87 ERA in 137 career games (39 starts) with the Washington Nationals (2018-22) and Orioles (2022-23)

Garrett, 30, has yet to appear in a big-league game this season. He made seven relief appearances for the Nationals in 2022, going 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. In 19 relief appearances at Norfolk this season, Garrett has gone 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA across 22 2/3 innings.

Advertisement Advertisement

Baltimore also designated catcher Mark Kolozsvary for assignment on Wednesday. Kolozsvary, 27, appeared in one game for the Orioles this season but did not record a plate appearance. The Orioles recalled a top prospect, infielder Joey Ortiz, from Norfolk for his third stint in the big leagues this season. Ortiz, 24, has hit .259 with four RBIs in 11 games

--Field Level Media