Tyler Wells took a shutout into the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles scored three runs on a single to center field as part of a six-run third en route to an 8-3 victory over the host San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon

James McCann homered and Josh Lester drove in two runs in his Orioles debut, helping Baltimore, which has alternated losses and wins in its last eight games, take two of three from San Francisco

Blake Sabol belted his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot, for the Giants, who completed a disappointing 2-4 homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Orioles

The teams were scoreless for two innings before McCann drew a walk and Jorge Mateo doubled off Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) to open the floodgates in the decisive third

A sacrifice fly by Adam Frazier, RBI single by Austin Hays and bases-loaded walk drawn by Ryan Mountcastle made it 3-0 before Lester, promoted from Triple-A earlier in the day, lashed the game's most productive hit to center field.

Hays and Aaron Hicks scored on the hit, and when Austin Slater threw errantly trying to keep the damage to a minimum, Mountcastle followed his teammates to the plate to double the Baltimore advantage.

DeSclafani was pulled at inning's end, charged with six runs (five earned) on five hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out two.

McCann's homer, a solo shot, came in the sixth, increasing the Baltimore lead to 7-0. It was his third of the season.

That was more than sufficient support for Wells (4-2), who was pulled immediately following Sabol's homer in the bottom of the sixth. He allowed two runs and four hits in his 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out a career-high nine.

The Giants completed their scoring on a fielder's choice grounder by Wilmer Flores in the eighth, before Hicks' second hit of the game, an RBI triple, made it 8-3 in the ninth

McCann scored twice, while Adley Rutschman and Mateo collected a double and a single apiece for the Orioles, who took an 11-10 lead over the Giants in the all-time series

J.D. Davis had two hits for the Giants, who were out-hit 10-5

--Field Level Media