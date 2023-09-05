MLB

Orioles promote INF Jackson Holliday, 19, to Triple-A

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles number one draft pick Jackson Holliday during batting practice before game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jul 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles number one draft pick Jackson Holliday during batting practice before game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft is one step closer to the big leagues.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

The Baltimore Orioles promoted 19-year-old infielder Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk, where he will bat leadoff and play shortstop on Tuesday in his debut.

Advertisement

MLB Pipeline rates Holliday as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, despite his age. The son of former MLB outfielder Matt Holliday starred at Oklahoma State before being drafted first overall by Baltimore in July 2022.

Holliday began the season with stints at Class-A Delmarva and High-A Aberdeen before being promoted to Double-A Bowie. At Double-A, Holliday slashed .338/.421/.507 with three home runs, nine doubles, three triples and 15 RBIs over 36 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Over his three minor league stops in 2023, Holliday has batted a combined .333 with 10 homers, 26 doubles, nine triples and 66 RBIs.

—Field Level Media