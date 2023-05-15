The Baltimore Orioles recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned outfielder Kyle Stowers to Norfolk

Gillaspie, 26, had a 7.20 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Orioles earlier this season and is 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA in 25 relief appearances over the past two seasons for Baltimore

Stowers, 25, was 2-for-30 over 14 games for the Orioles this season and is a .207 hitter with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 48 games for the club over the past two seasons. Stowers was the team's second-round draft pick in 2019

--Field Level Media