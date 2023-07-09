Orioles reinstate 1B Ryan Mountcastle from injured list

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated first baseman Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day injured list Sunday

Mountcastle, 26, has not played since June 8 while dealing with vertigo symptoms.

Advertisement

He has struggled this season, batting a career-low .227 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. He has struck out 64 times in 60 games.

Mountcastle is a career .255 hitter with 71 homers and 236 RBIs in 384 games over four seasons with the Orioles, who drafted him in the first round in 2015

Advertisement Advertisement

The team optioned left-hander Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding transaction.

Zimmermann, 28, is 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in six appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen this season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media