Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Orioles reinstate 1B Ryan Mountcastle from injured list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) is congratulated by center fielder Aaron Hicks (34) after he scored against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park.
Jun 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) is congratulated by center fielder Aaron Hicks (34) after he scored against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park.
Image: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated first baseman Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day injured list Sunday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Mountcastle, 26, has not played since June 8 while dealing with vertigo symptoms.

Advertisement

He has struggled this season, batting a career-low .227 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. He has struck out 64 times in 60 games.

Mountcastle is a career .255 hitter with 71 homers and 236 RBIs in 384 games over four seasons with the Orioles, who drafted him in the first round in 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

The team optioned left-hander Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding transaction.

Zimmermann, 28, is 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in six appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen this season.

--Field Level Media