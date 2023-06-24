Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Orioles reinstate OF Cedric Mullins from injured list

Field Level Media
May 29, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after being removed from the game durng the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated center fielder and leadoff man Cedric Mullins from the injured list Saturday

Mullins, 28, landed on the 10-day IL on May 30 with a right groin strain.

Mullins is batting .263 with eight homers, 39 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 53 games this season.

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie and infielder/outfielder Josh Lester to Norfolk

Zimmermann, 28, has no decisions and a 7.20 ERA in two relief appearances this season with Baltimore.

Gillaspie, 26, is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 11 games out of the bullpen this season.

Lester, 28, appeared in 11 games and batted .182 (4-for-22) with four RBIs and seven strikeouts.

--Field Level Media