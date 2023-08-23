MLB

Orioles reinstate RHP Austin Voth from 60-day IL

By
Field Level Media
Mar 6, 2023; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth (51) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Ed Smith Stadium.
Mar 6, 2023; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth (51) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Ed Smith Stadium.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Austin Voth from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.

Voth, 31, has not pitched for the Orioles since June 13 due to right elbow discomfort.

The reliever was 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in 31 innings over 23 appearances before the injury.

Baltimore optioned right-hander Mike Baumann to Triple-A Norfolk and transferred left-hander Keegin Akin (back) to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves.

—Field Level Media