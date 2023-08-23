Orioles reinstate RHP Austin Voth from 60-day IL

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Austin Voth from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.

Voth, 31, has not pitched for the Orioles since June 13 due to right elbow discomfort.

Advertisement

The reliever was 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in 31 innings over 23 appearances before the injury.

Baltimore optioned right-hander Mike Baumann to Triple-A Norfolk and transferred left-hander Keegin Akin (back) to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves.

Advertisement Advertisement

—Field Level Media