The visiting Baltimore Orioles scored on a throwing error by third baseman Matt Chapman in the 10th inning to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Saturday afternoon

Ryan O'Hearn had four RBIs for Baltimore, including a three-run home run that tied the game in the eighth.

Adam Frazier sacrificed automatic runner Ryan Mountcastle to third with Yimi Garcia (1-1) pitching in the 10th. Mountcastle scored when Chapman's throw home hit him on Austin Hays' grounder to third.

Felix Bautista (3-1), who entered the game in the ninth, struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th to allow the Orioles to take the first two games of the three-game series

Cedric Mullins hit a solo home run for Baltimore.

George Springer hit a two-run homer for Toronto and Danny Jansen added a solo shot.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah allowed two runs, six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He was forced to leave the game when Jays manager John Schneider visited the mound, not realizing it was the second of the inning. Pitching coach Pete Walker had been out earlier in the inning.

Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez allowed two runs, four hits and one walk while striking out six in five innings.

Frazier led off the second inning with a triple past the diving right fielder Springer. O'Hearn hit a one-out RBI single.

Mullins hit his seventh home run of the season in the third.

Santiago Espinal singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth and Springer followed with his sixth homer of the season.

Jansen hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the bottom of the sixth on a drive to left against Bryan Baker.

Mike Baumann allowed Espinal's single to start the bottom of the seventh. Espinal left with a hamstring injury after stealing second. Pinch runner Whit Merrifield stole third and scored on Springer's infield single. Springer stole second. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked, Cole Irvin replaced Baumann and allowed pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk's RBI single,

Erik Swanson allowed Anthony Santander's walk and Frazier's single before Jordan Romano took over with two out in the eighth. O'Hearn tied the game at 5-5 with his second homer of the season.

Merrifield singled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth against Yennier Cano but was out trying for a double.

--Field Level Media