Orioles' sixth-inning blunders hand Blue Jays win

The Toronto Blue Jays scored three runs in the sixth inning without a hit and defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Wednesday night

Toronto took the lead in the sixth on three walks, two hit batters and an error, all with two outs

This victory was only the second in nine games for the Blue Jays against the Orioles this season. The Orioles won their first five games playing at Toronto this season, including the first two games of this series

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (9-3) allowed one run, six hits and one walk with three strikeouts in six innings

Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) allowed three runs, two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings

Toronto's first hit of the game was a one-out double by Brandon Belt in the fourth inning. He scored on a two-out single by George Springer, who ended an 0-for-35 drought with the hit. He had matched the club record for hitless at-bats

James McCann led off the Baltimore fifth with a double, took third on a groundout and scored on Adley Rutschman's infield single. The run scored in part because Kikuchi failed to cover first base on the grounder to second

In Toronto's sixth inning, Rodriguez walked both Belt and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with two outs and was replaced by Shintaro Fujinami

Fujinami walked Springer to load the bases and then hit Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen in consecutive plate appearances to allow two runs. The next batter, Daulton Varsho, reached safely on an error by shortstop Jorge Mateo, letting Springer score from third

Yimi Garcia pitched a perfect seventh for the Blue Jays. Jordan Hicks followed by pitching around a walk in the Baltimore eighth

Erik Swanson worked around a ninth-inning single to earn his third save

