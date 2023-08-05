Orioles stay hot, add to Mets' road woes

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander homered and the Baltimore Orioles won for the sixth time in seven games by defeating the visiting New York Mets 7-3 on Saturday night

Kyle Gibson struck out nine in seven innings to become the Orioles' first 11-game winner of the season

Baltimore racked up 12 hits, including seven for extra bases, and led the rest of the way after the second batter in the bottom of the first inning

Gibson (11-6) walked one while allowing three runs on four hits. Danny Coulombe and Yennier Cano each worked an inning in relief

Jeff McNeil hit a two-run home run and a run-scoring single for the Mets, who've lost five in a row

Mets starter Tylor Megill (6-5) was gone after 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on nine hits

The American League East-leading Orioles jumped on top before the Mets recorded an out with Henderson's two-run home run. That was his 19th blast of the season

Baltimore extended the lead in the third when Santander doubled with two outs and Ryan O'Hearn drove him in with a single

The Mets got back in it on McNeil's two-run homer in the fourth. The Orioles responded when Jordan Westburg and Ramon Urias doubled in the bottom of the inning

Santander hit his 20th homer of the season with one out in the fifth. It was his second home run in four games

McNeil's single in the sixth cut the deficit to 5-3. Again, the Orioles tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning, this time on Ryan McKenna's double

Baltimore's Aldey Rutschman drilled a two-out double to knock in a run in the eighth

O'Hearn, Santander and Rutschman each finished with two hits

Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor joined McNeil with two hits for the Mets, who've dropped their last six road games

