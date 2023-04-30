Orioles stay hot, win series with Tigers

Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo hit solo home runs and the visiting Baltimore Orioles continued their dominance of the Detroit Tigers with a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice, scored a run and knocked in a run for the Orioles, who have defeated Detroit in six of seven meetings this season. Austin Voth (1-1) pitched two innings of scoreless relief and was credited with the win. Yennier Cano got the last four outs for his second save

Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer for the Tigers

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish gave up three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits in four innings.

The Orioles opened the scoring in the second inning. Austin Hays drew a leadoff walk and Gunnar Henderson reached on an error. Turnbull retired the next two batters before Ryan O'Hearn smacked a single, driving home Hays

The Orioles made it 2-0 in the third on back-to-back doubles to left by Adley Rutschman and Mountcastle. Baltimore added another run in the fourth on Frazier's one-out homer to right

A single and a walk gave Detroit two baserunners with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Bradish then struck out Akil Baddoo on three pitches.

With Tyler Holton on for the Tigers in relief, Baltimore scored a run in the fifth. Mountcastle led off with a double, advanced on a grounder and scored on Hays' sacrifice fly

The Tigers got on the board in the same inning. Matt Vierling led off with a single and Rogers followed with a two-run blast to left center. With two outs, Riley Greene reached on a single and scored on Javier Baez's double. Bradish was removed after he hit Spencer Torkelson with a pitch. Cionel Perez struck out Nick Maton to end the inning

Detroit had two runners on in the eighth but Cano came in and struck out Rogers to keep Baltimore in front.

Mateo led off the ninth with a homer off Chasen Shreve.

