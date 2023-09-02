Orioles top D-backs to prevent 3-game losing streak

Cedric Mullins hit a three-run home run and starter Kyle Bradish was effective through six innings as the Baltimore Orioles earned a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Baltimore (84-51) extended its American League East lead to 2 1/2 games over the Tampa Bay Rays, who lost 7-6 in 11 innings earlier Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Orioles avoided their first three-game losing streak since falling short in four consecutive games from June 27-July 1. Baltimore dropped two games to the Reds and two games to the Twins during that skid.

Baltimore also extended its streak of avoiding a sweep to 83 consecutive series that include more than two games.

The Orioles' three-game series with Arizona concludes Sunday.

Saturday's game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when Arizona (70-66) rallied for two runs against Bradish (10-6).

After Geraldo Perdomo walked to lead off the inning, Corbin Carroll reached on an infield single that advanced Perdomo to third.

Ketel Marte followed with a double that scored Perdomo and moved Carroll to third.

Christian Walker was hit by a pitch on the right arm, loading the bases, and Alek Thomas grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Carroll to score.

Walker was removed from the game at the beginning of the fifth inning because of discomfort in his right hand.

Bradish allowed only four hits in his six innings while walking three and striking out six.

Baltimore went ahead 6-2 in the fourth inning against starter Slade Cecconi (0-1) thanks to a six-run rally highlighted by Mullins' three-run home run.

The Orioles produced six straight hits in the inning.

Adam Frazier and James McCann hit consecutive RBI doubles, and Adley Rutschman drove in a run with a single.

A leadoff home run by Rutschman in the seventh inning increased the lead to 7-2.

Gabriel Moreno belted a home run with one out in the ninth inning to forge the final score.

—Field Level Media