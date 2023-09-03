Orlando Arcia's homer in 10th lifts Braves over Dodgers

Orlando Arcia hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the National League-best Atlanta Braves continued their dominance over the host Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-2 victory Saturday.

Ronald Acuna hit a mammoth 454-foot home run in the third inning, his third homer in three games of the series, as the Braves extended their winning streak to six games, including the last three against the Dodgers. Atlanta also has won 10 of its last 11.

Five Braves pitchers held the Dodgers to two runs, one day after Los Angeles didn't score until the eighth inning. Michael Tonkin (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win and Raisel Iglesias pitched the 10th for his 28th save.

Six Dodgers pitchers had held the Braves to a run over the first nine innings before Alex Vesia (0-5) gave up Arcia's home run in the 10th.

The Dodgers had pulled to within four games of the National League-best Braves at the start of the series but have now lost three consecutive games for the first time since they were swept by the San Francisco Giants from June 16-18

Acuna gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the third inning with his blast to straightaway center on a 3-0 fastball from Sheehan. His 32nd home run of the season, tracked at 121.2 mph off the bat, was punctuated with a bat flip and a flap of his arms as he approached first base.

The Dodgers appeared poised for a productive third inning when they loaded the bases with no outs on a double by Austin Barnes and walks from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. But the only run came home when Will Smith grounded into a double play.

The Dodgers loaded the bases again in the fourth inning but Betts struck out to end the threat.

Acria's home run, his 17th, was the first Braves hit since Ozzie Albies singled in the third inning.

Max Muncy drove in a run for the Dodgers in the 10th on a sacrifice fly.

Braves starter Bryce Elder gave up one run on five hits over six innings with four walks and four strikeouts.

Dodgers rookie starter Emmet Sheehan gave up one run on three hits over four innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

— Field Level Media