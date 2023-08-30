Soccer

Orlando City rescue draw vs. Charlotte FC with late goal

By
Field Level Media
Aug 30, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda (29) heads the ball as Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire (13) defends in the first half at Bank of America Stadium.
Image: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Ojeda scored in the 88th minute on a long-range shot to help Orlando City salvage a 1-1 road draw against Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

Charlotte FC's Enzo Copetti marked his return from nearly a two-month injury layoff by scoring on a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

Copetti was involved in both goals. Ahead of Orlando City's equalizer, his foul set up a free kick, with Ojeda converting on that chance from well outside the box on the right side.

Ojeda launched a delivery that probably was intended as a pass, but a line of Charlotte defenders failed to react to what became a perfectly placed ball that bounced once and settled into the left corner of the net.

Earlier, Copetti produced his fifth goal of the season. He entered the match just seven minutes earlier.

Ojeda came on as a substitute in the second half in the 61st minute. His goal was his fifth of the season.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made three saves for Charlotte (7-9-9, 30 points) on a wet night stemming from rains that were leftovers from Hurricane Idalia.

Orlando City (12-6-8, 44 points) have a 2-0-1 mark since returning to MLS action this month.

The penalty shot for Copetti, who last played on July 5, was awarded after he drew a foul in the box from Orlando City's Rodrigo Schlegel. Copetti's spot kick went to the bottom right of the goal before goalkeeper Pedro Gallese could respond.

Gallese made one save in the match.

Charlotte controlled play for large chunks of the match in an attempt to repeat a conquering of a top-level team as it did by defeating Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

