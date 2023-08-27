Orlando City's Favian Loyola has surgery for blood clot

Orlando City SC midfielder Favian Loyola underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his left arm, the club announced Sunday morning.

A timeline for his return hasn't been established.

"The entire Club is thinking of Favian and we are completely focused on supporting his well-being and recovery in any way that we can," general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a team statement. "We know that Favian has the support of the entire Club and community behind him, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the field when the moment is right."

Loyola, an 18-year-old homegrown player, has split time between the Lions and Orlando City B this season. He has one MLS appearance to go with 20 starts (two goals, three assists) this season in MLS NEXT Pro.

