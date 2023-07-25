Orlando to host 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games mark the NFL end-of-year event return to Orlando.

The games will be held at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4 and feature Peyton and Eli Manning returning as head coaches of the AFC and NFC in the second iteration of the competition, which replaced the traditional Pro Bowl for the first time this year.

The NFC won the inaugural Pro Bowl Games last season in Las Vegas in a competition that came down to the last play of the final flag football contest.

Advertisement

"Building off the success from last year's reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring the 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events.

"Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and their families, and we look forward to working with the city of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families and our fans."

Advertisement Advertisement

Orlando hosted four consecutive Pro Bowl competitions from 2017-20 before the game moved to Las Vegas. The latter city will serve as the host for the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, therefore the NFL opted against having that Pro Bowl at the same venue.

--Field Level Media