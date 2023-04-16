O's rally past White Sox to take rubber game

Cedric Mullins had three hits and four RBIs and three relievers combined on four innings of shutout ball to boost the visiting Baltimore Orioles to an 8-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday

Baltimore rebounded from a loss Saturday to keep the White Sox from capturing their first series victory of the season

Austin Hays, Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo each had two hits for Baltimore, which has won five of seven. Felix Bautista worked around a two-out single and wild pitch in the ninth to close the game.

Gavin Sheets led the Chicago attack with two hits and three RBIs.

Mike Baumann (2-0) was the winner with two innings of scoreless relief with one walk and two strikeouts. Aaron Bummer (0-1) allowed three runs and two hits without recording an out for the White Sox, who have lost five of seven

A four-run, first-inning outburst staked the White Sox to an early lead against Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez

Sheets drilled a three-run shot to open the scoring after Luis Robert walked and Andrew Vaughn singled to start the game. Jake Burger added a solo shot two batters later, homering for the third time in as many games in the series.

Cease allowed four runs (two earned) and six hits in six innings with five walks and five strikeouts while throwing a career-high 113 pitches. He retired the side in order in the first inning before working out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the second.

Cease encountered more trouble in the fourth, although his defense cost him a chance to wriggle out of it. After allowing two singles and an RBI sacrifice fly, he induced Terrin Vavra into a two-out ground ball to third base, but Burger committed an error.

Mullins followed by lining a two-run triple to tie the game at 3-3.

Rodriguez scattered four runs and six hits in five innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Cease delivered the first pitch at 3:32 p.m. CT, as the game started after a rain delay of two hours, 22 minutes.

Sevy Zavala went 2-for-4 for Chicago. The White Sox had seven hits, but only the pair of first-inning home runs went for extra bases

--Field Level Media