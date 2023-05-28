A replay review and overturned call helped key a four-run 10th inning that propelled the Miami Marlins to an 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif

An error by Angels left fielder Mickey Moniak allowed the Marlins to take a 5-4 lead in the 10th, and Miami threatened to score more, loading the bases with one out

However, the Angels appeared to get out of the jam when Jacob Stallings hit a comebacker to pitcher Jaime Barria, who threw to catcher Matt Thaiss, starting a 1-2-3 inning-ending double play

The Marlins asked for a review, and replays showed that Thaiss' foot was not on home plate as he fielded the throw from Barria in the dirt. A run scored to make it 6-4 and the inning continued with runners on second and third and two out

Garrett Hampson followed with a two-run single to put Miami comfortably ahead 8-4. The Angels scored a run in the bottom of the 10th, but Marlins reliever Bryan Hoeing put the finishing touches on the victory

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, scoring an unearned run thanks to an error by Angels starter Shohei Ohtani, who made a poor throw to first after fielding Jonathan Davis' chopper to lead off the game

Ohtani was able to retire the next two hitters, but after a walk to Bryan De La Cruz, Yuli Gurriel singled home a run.

The Angels tied the game in the second inning against Marlins starter Edward Cabrera when Gio Urshela ripped an RBI double

Miami regained the lead in the fifth inning courtesy of Luis Arraez, whose run-scoring single made it 2-1.

Ohtani was able to get through six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out 10. He went 0-for-4 at the plate.

Cabrera went 5 2/3 innings and was lifted with runners on second and third in the sixth. Matt Barnes entered in relief, and Thaiss, pinch-hitting for Chad Wallach, singled home two runs to put the Angels up 3-2

But the Marlins responded in the seventh, as Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer to put Miami back on top. Soler has now homered in five consecutive games

The Angels, however, leveled the game in the eighth on a solo homer by Urshela

--Field Level Media