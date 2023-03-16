Pacers lose All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton to ankle injury

The Indiana Pacers were without guard Tyrese Haliburton on Thursday night because of a right ankle sprain, an injury that could cost the All-Star at least three games, coach Rick Carlisle said before the Pacers played the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Tyrese's ankle, it's gonna be a while," Carlisle said at a pregame press conference before the Pacers won 139-123 in Milwaukee. "Not gonna give a timetable, but he will definitely not play any of the next three games, I'm certain of that."

Carlisle said Haliburton was injured during practice, and it came at a particularly crucial time for the Pacers, who are fighting to get into the postseason.

Advertisement

Haliburton, who played in his first All-Star Game last month in his third season in the league, leads the Pacers in scoring (20.8 points per game), assists (10.4) and steals (1.6) over 54 games in his first full season with the team. He missed the Pacers' previous two games with a knee bruise.

Indiana is 28-26 in those games, and just 4-12 in the others for a 32-38 mark, which going into Thursday was 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, one game behind the 10th-place Washington Wizards (32-37).

G/O Media may get a commission 35% off Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV Save big with this Samsung sale

If you’re ready to drop some cash on a TV, now’s a great time to do it. You can score the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for a whopping $800 off. That knocks the price down to $1,500 from $2,300, which is 35% off. This is a lot of TV for the money, and it also happens to be one of the best 4K TVs you can buy right now, according to Gizmodo. Buy for $1,500 at Samsung Advertisement

The top six teams in each conference automatically make the playoffs while the 7-10 seeds go to the play-in tournament.

In addition to averaging a double-double in scoring and assists, Haliburton, 23, is averaging 3.7 rebounds a game and shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 40.3 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

The Sacramento Kings selected the 6-foot-5 guard with the 12th overall pick out of Iowa State in 2020. The Kings traded him to Indiana on Feb. 8, 2022.

Haliburton has started 151 of his 189 career games and is averaging 16.2 points, 7.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.6 rebounds.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media