Packers' Aaron Jones back at practice; Christian Watson sits out

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during second half of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Image: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones returned to practice Thursday after sitting out last Sunday's loss in Atlanta with a left hamstring injury.

While the presence of Jones is a promising sign, wide receiver Christian Watson sat out Thursday's session. Watson turned in a limited practice Wednesday due to a lingering hamstring issue that has prevented him from making his season debut.

Jones, 28, was injured at the end of his 35-yard touchdown catch and run in the Packers' 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10. He finished with nine carries for 41 yards and a score and two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Jones, who missed practice Wednesday, would give Green Bay's ground attack a boost after it rushed for just 84 yards on 21 carries in a 25-24 setback to the Falcons.

Watson, 24, recorded 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games (11 starts) as a rookie in 2022.

