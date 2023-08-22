NFL

Packers advance LB Rashan Gary to 11-on-11 drills

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates getting a sack against the New York Jets with teammate linebacker De&#39;Vondre Campbell (59) during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016220521djp
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates getting a sack against the New York Jets with teammate linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016220521djp
Image: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary participated in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday for the first time since tearing his right ACL last November.

Watch
Will Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook have a bigger impact? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will Conor McGregor's next fight be the greatest comeback ever? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 5:47PM
Will Sage Steele benefit from leaving ESPN? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 4:43PM

Packers coach Matt LaFleur welcomed Gary back to the field as cornerback Eric Stokes took a step in the opposite direction. Stokes and Gary both suffered knee injuries Nov. 6 against the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Gary was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 7 and has been participating in individual drills, however Stokes still has not been cleared and could be headed for the PUP list to begin the regular season.

LaFleur said the decision on a roster designation for Stokes, a first-round pick in 2021, was "out of my wheelhouse."

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Packers begin the regular season on Sept. 10 at Chicago.

Gary, 25, posted 32 tackles (seven for loss) along with 12 quarterback hits, six sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine games before the injury last season. The Packers' 2019 first-round pick (No. 12 overall) out of Michigan has recorded 22.5 sacks and 135 tackles in 56 games (29 starts).

—Field Level Media