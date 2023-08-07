Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Packers LB Rashan Gary (knee) returns from PUP list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates with teammates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe during their football game Sunday, October 2, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvspatriots 1002221286djpc
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates with teammates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe during their football game Sunday, October 2, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvspatriots 1002221286djpc
Image: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary came off the physically unable to perform list on Monday, nine months after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

"He'll be out there," said LaFleur before Monday's practice. "It's going to be more or less, mostly individual (drills). Maybe some of the walk-through/jog-through, but he's not going to be in any team.

Advertisement

Even though he isn't ready for full-team practices, it's a major step forward for the Packers

It was Gary's first practice since suffering the ACL tear in a loss to the Detroit Lions Nov. 6. His 2022 season ended after nine games, and he recorded 32 tackles (seven for loss) along with 12 quarterback hits, six sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gary, 25, was the Packers' first-round draft pick (No. 12 overall) in 2019

The Michigan product has 22.5 sacks and 135 tackles in 56 games (29 starts)

--Field Level Medi