Packers LB Rashan Gary (knee) returns from PUP list

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary came off the physically unable to perform list on Monday, nine months after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament

"He'll be out there," said LaFleur before Monday's practice. "It's going to be more or less, mostly individual (drills). Maybe some of the walk-through/jog-through, but he's not going to be in any team.

Even though he isn't ready for full-team practices, it's a major step forward for the Packers

It was Gary's first practice since suffering the ACL tear in a loss to the Detroit Lions Nov. 6. His 2022 season ended after nine games, and he recorded 32 tackles (seven for loss) along with 12 quarterback hits, six sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery

Gary, 25, was the Packers' first-round draft pick (No. 12 overall) in 2019

The Michigan product has 22.5 sacks and 135 tackles in 56 games (29 starts)

