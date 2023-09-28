NFL

Packers place LT David Bakhtiari on injured reserve

By
Field Level Media
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Injured Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari watches his team during the first quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Injured Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari watches his team during the first quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
Image: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers placed left tackle David Bakhtiari on injured reserve Thursday as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

The two-time, first-team All-Pro selection will be required to miss at least four games, but NFL Network reported that it is not clear whether he will return this season.

Bakhtiari, who turns 32 Saturday, was limited to one start in the 2021 season and 11 in 2022 due to a knee injury. He has had multiple knee surgeries since tearing his left ACL in December 2020.

He played Week 1 for Green Bay against the Chicago Bears but has not played since.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bakhtiari has made 131 regular-season starts since entering the league with the Packers in 2013.

Ahead of Thursday night's home game against the Detroit Lions, the Packers also signed linebacker Kristian Welch from their practice squad and elevated cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

—Field Level Media