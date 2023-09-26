Packers players expect Aaron Jones, Christian Watson to play vs. Lions

Players in the Green Bay locker room indicated to reporters Tuesday that the Packers would have starting running back Aaron Jones and No. 1 wide receiver Christian Watson for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Both players are fighting hamstring injuries, and both were listed as limited participants in Tuesday's practice report.

Advertisement

Asked after practice if he was playing Thursday, Watson told reporters, "That's the plan."

And fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs reportedly said, "We'll have 33 back" without prompting, a reference to Jones' jersey number.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jones and Watson would give the Packers (2-1) their full arsenal of offensive weapons for the game against their NFC North rival. Neither played Sunday in the Packers' 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints; Watson has yet to make his season debut.

Jones sustained a hamstring injury at the end of his 35-yard touchdown catch-and-run in Green Bay's 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 1. He finished with nine carries for 41 yards and a score as well.

Advertisement

Offensive lineman Zach Tom (knee) and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (back) and Carrington Valentine (biceps) were upgraded to limited practice participants on Tuesday. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee, rest) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) missed practice, as did linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring).

For the Lions (2-1), center Frank Ragnow returned to practice in full on Tuesday. Tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) and fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) were out.

Advertisement

Detroit tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (thigh), running back David Montgomery (thigh), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee, hamstring) and safety Kerby Joseph (hip) were limited.

—Field Level Media