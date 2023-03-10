Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Packers president confirms Jets-Aaron Rodgers talks

By
Field Level Media
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs out on to the field as he is announced against the Detroit Lions during their football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packvsdetroit 0108230308djpa
Image: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed quarterback Aaron Rodgers was granted permission to discuss a potential trade with the New York Jets.

Murphy, speaking during the Wisconsin girls high school state championship games, said only the Jets received the green light to meet with Rodgers. No other teams are in the picture at this time, he said.

Rodgers said all parties are hopeful a resolution to the Rodgers situation can be reached before March 15, the official start of free agency.

Murphy said the Packers are willing to oblige Rodgers' request for a trade "if he wants it." He was also asked if there's a scenario under which Rodgers returns to the Packers as the team's starting quarterback.

"Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we want them, yeah, we would," Murphy said. "He is obviously a great player."

Rodgers, 39, signed a three-year, $150 million contract before the 2022 season. He considered retirement and relocation at that time, but played for the Packers.

A four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers met with the Packers two days after the end of the regular season in January. General manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he hasn't had a chance to continue conversations with Rodgers.

Since those comments, the Jets visited Rodgers in California on Monday and reports Wednesday indicated there was optimism New York was "on the verge" of acquiring Rodgers.

No trades for players under contract can be made official until March 15, the first day of the NFL league year.

Gutekunst said Rodgers' backup, Jordan Love, is "ready to play, needs to play."

The Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

