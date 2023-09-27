Packers RB Aaron Jones questionable to face Lions

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones turned in his third straight limited practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable to play versus the visiting Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury at the end of his 35-yard touchdown catch-and-run in Green Bay's 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10. He sat out the Packers' 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons the following week and 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Wide receiver Christian Watson recorded his second consecutive limited practice session on Wednesday and is questionable to face the Lions (2-1). He has yet to make his season debut while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Jaire Alexander (back) was limited for the second straight practice on Wednesday. He joins fellow cornerback Carrington Valentine (biceps) and offensive lineman Zach Tom (knee) as questionable.

Green Bay offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) did not practice at all this week and were ruled out against Detroit.

The Lions listed running back David Montgomery (thigh), tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (thigh), safety Kerby Joseph (hip) and defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) as questionable to face Green Bay (2-1). Those five players were estimated as limited participants in Wednesday's practice.

Offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) were ruled out for Thursday's game.

—Field Level Media