Packers score late, hang on to defeat Seahawks

Nate McCrary scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:56 remaining and Benny Sapp II intercepted a pass with 13 seconds left as the Green Bay Packers pulled off a 19-15 victory Saturday over the visiting Seattle Seahawks in the preseason finale for each.

Jordan Love was 9-of-15 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Packers, while Alex McGough was 4 of 5 for 69 yards. Green Bay's Emanuel Wilson had 17 carries for 49 yards, while McCrary rushed seven times for 24 yards.

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was 16 of 25 for 150 yards and a touchdown. Seattle QB Holton Ahlers led a late drive but could not deliver the victory after he was intercepted by Sapp in the end zone.

Green Bay jumped out to a 9-0 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the first half when Love found Christian Watson on a 6-yard TD pass. The extra point was blocked.

The Seahawks rallied to take a 15-12 lead with 6:38 remaining on a 1-yard scoring run from SaRodorick Thompson Jr., who also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Lock.

The Packers went on a nine-play, 75-yard drive in 4:42 to take the lead for good on McCrary's short run with just under two minutes remaining.

—Field Level Media