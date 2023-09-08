NFL

Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring) ruled out for Week 1

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) lines up for a play in the first quarter during a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
The Green Bay Packers ruled out wide receiver Christian Watson for their season opener Sunday against the host Chicago Bears.

Watson had missed practice all week due to a hamstring injury.

Fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs, also hampered by a hamstring injury, was limited Thursday and Friday and listed questionable for the game.

Watson was an early second-round pick of the Packers in the 2022 draft and entered his sophomore season as the team's No. 1 wideout. He hauled in 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns as a rookie playing with Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Love, now the starter in Green Bay with Rodgers off to the New York Jets, will still get to work with Doubs against the Bears. Doubs was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and had 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

Veteran offensive tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, listed on the team's report as "NIR — vet rest/knee." But Bakhtiari carried no injury designation into Sunday, meaning he's expected to play. Linebacker Rashan Gary (knee), limited in practice all week, also has no injury designation.

