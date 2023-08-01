Padres acquire reliever Scott Barlow from Royals

The Kansas City Royals traded right-handed reliever Scott Barlow to the San Diego Padres at Tuesday's trade deadline as the Padres pursue a playoff spot following a rough first half of the season

Kansas City is receiving right-hander Henry Williams, San Diego's 10th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and right-hander Jesus Rios

In corresponding moves, San Diego designated third baseman Brandon Dixon and left fielder Preston Tucker for assignment

Barlow, 30, has a 2-4 mark with a 5.35 ERA and 13 saves to show for his 38 2/3 innings of work, a far cry from his numbers in 2021 and 2022

He posted a 2.42 ERA and converted 16 save opportunities through 71 games in 2021 and was even better last season, when he saved 24 games and posted a 2.18 ERA and a 0.996 WHIP

Williams, 21, is a third-round pick by San Diego out of Duke in 2022. He has a 1-5 record and a 5.74 ERA through 12 starts for Class-A Lake Elsinore

Rios is a 21-year-old reliever who has been pitching in the Dominican Summer League

--Field Level Medi