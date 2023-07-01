Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Padres activate LHP Tom Cosgrove, recall RHP Pedro Avila

By
Field Level Media
Jun 15, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tom Cosgrove (59) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Petco Park.
Image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres bolstered their pitching staff Saturday as left-hander Tom Cosgrove was activated from the 15-day injured list and right-hander Pedro Avila was recalled from Triple-A El Paso

The Padres also placed right-hander Drew Carlton on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, while left-hander Ray Kerr was optioned to Triple-A

Cosgrove, 27, has been out since June 15 with a left hamstring strain. In his first season, Cosgrove is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA in 16 relief appearances after making his major league debut April 29.

Avila, 26, is making his first appearance in the major leagues this season after going 1-5 with an 8.49 ERA in 16 appearances (13 starts) at El Paso. Over the previous three seasons he made a combined four appearances (two starts) for the Padres and went 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA

Carlton, 27, is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season and is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA in 20 career relief appearances over the past three seasons for the Detroit Tigers (2021-22) and Padres

In another move, the Padres sent right-hander Robert Suarez (elbow) on a rehab assignment to their Arizona Complex League club. Suarez, 32, went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 45 relief appearances as a rookie for San Diego last season

--Field Level Media