MLB

Padres activate RHP Robert Suarez for first time in 2023

By
Field Level Media
Oct 14, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.
Image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres reinstated right-hander Robert Suarez from the 60-day injured list on Thursday, with the reliever set to make his 2023 debut after recovering from an elbow injury

In corresponding moves, the Padres designated left-hander Jose Castillo for assignment and optioned right-hander Matt Waldron to Triple-A El Paso

Suarez, 32, was 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA as a rookie for the Padres last season after a five-year run pitching in Japan. He was rewarded with a five-year, $46-million deal to remain in San Diego

Suarez was activated before the Padres' road game Thursday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays but did not pitch in the 4-0 defeat

Castillo, 27, had a 3.29 ERA in 37 appearances in 2018, but multiple injuries limited him to three appearances since, including one outing this season when he struggled in a July 4 game against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed four runs on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Waldron, 26, made his major league debut on June 24 and gave up two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings of his lone appearance -- a 2-0 loss to the Washington Nationals.

--Field Level Media