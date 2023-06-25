Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Padres add RHP Reiss Knehr, option RHP Matt Waldron

Field Level Media
Aug 2, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Reiss Knehr (33) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Petco Park.
Image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres recalled right-hander Reiss Knehr from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday and optioned right-handed knuckleballer Matt Waldron one day after he made his major league debut

Knehr, 26, returns to the Padres after posting a 12.27 ERA in three relief outings earlier this season. He is 1-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 20 career outings (six starts) with the Padres over the past three seasons

Waldron, 26, gave up two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings of his MLB debut Saturday against the Washington Nationals in a game San Diego lost 2-0.

Waldron was making a spot start for Michael Wacha, who was given additional rest to deal with shoulder fatigue.

--Field Level Media