Padres beat D-backs thanks to pair of 9th-inning blasts

Pinch hitter David Dahl and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim hit back-to-back home runs to open the bottom of the ninth on Monday night to give the San Diego Padres a 5-4 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks

Evan Longoria hit a one-out homer off Padres reliever Steven Wilson in the top of the ninth to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead before Scott McGough (0-1) allowed the tying and game-winning blasts

Leading off the bottom of the ninth, Dahl tied the game with a drive into the seats in left center. Kim then homered to left on a 3-1 pitch from McGough, who earned a save Sunday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Tim Hill (1-0), who needed a double play to get out of the top of the ninth, got the win as the Padres won a third straight game

The Padres took a 2-0 lead before Arizona starter Ryne Nelson recorded an out. Trent Grisham opened the game with a single and came around on Juan Soto's first homer of the season -- a 407-foot drive to center

The Diamondbacks tied the game in the second. Singles by Evan Longoria and Corbin Carroll set up Nick Ahmed's RBI single. Carroll then scored when Gabriel Moreno grounded into a double play

The Padres regained the lead in the bottom of the frame

Rougned Odor, who made his first career start in right field, ripped a leadoff double and scored on Manny Machado's two-out single.

Arizona tied the game when Carroll led off the seventh with his first homer of the season -- a 389-foot line drive into the right field seats off Brent Honeywell.

Nelson, who shut out the Padres over seven innings in his major league debut last September, allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings. San Diego starter Ryan Weathers gave up two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out two in five innings

--Field Level Media