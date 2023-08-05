Padres' bullpen melts down in loss to Dodgers

Chris Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning Friday night, leading the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-5 victory over the host San Diego Padres

Trailing 3-2 entering the top of the eighth, the Dodgers scored five times against the Padres bullpen to defeat the Padres for the sixth straight time this season

Advertisement

Los Angeles had only five baserunners in seven innings against Padres starter Yu Darvish, but the Dodgers had three hits and four walks -- including back-to-back, bases-loaded walks -- against relievers Robert Suarez and Tom Cosgrove

Enrique Hernandez led off the eighth with a single off Suarez and moved to second when Mookie Betts drew a walk. Suarez then retired the next two Dodgers -- Freddie Freeman on a line drive to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Will Smith on a swinging third strike

Advertisement Advertisement

But left-handed hitter David Peralta hit a sharp grounder inside third for a double that scored Hernandez to tie the game. Suarez then intentionally walked Jason Heyward to load the bases. Suarez then walked Taylor on a full-count pitch to force in Betts. Cosgrove entered and walked pinch-hitter J.D. Martinez to make it 5-3. Amed Rosario's two-run single made it 7-3

The Padres' got a run back in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Trent Grisham. But Los Angeles closer Evan Phillips came on with two outs and two on and retired Fernando Tatis Jr. on a fly to right

Advertisement

The Dodgers scored three more runs in the ninth on an RBI double by Smith, a sacrifice fly by Peralta and a run-scoring single by Taylor

After Darvish allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts over seven innings, the Dodgers scored eight runs against the Padres' bullpen. Eleven of the Dodgers' final 17 Los Angeles batters to come to the plate reached base

Advertisement

The Padres added a run in the bottom of the ninth on Juan Soto's 24th homer of the season

Ryan Brasier (3-0), the fourth of six Dodgers pitchers, earned the win. Phillips picked up his 14th save. Suarez (1-1) took the loss, getting charged with five runs on two hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Padres announced that starting pitcher Joe Musgrove will be shut down for three weeks due to inflammation in his right shoulder capsule

--Field Level Medi