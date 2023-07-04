Padres DFA Nelson Cruz, put Michael Wacha on IL

The San Diego Padres designated seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz for assignment and placed starting right-hander Michael Wacha (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday

Wacha, who just turned 32 on Saturday, is suffering from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss a start last month. He's 8-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 15 starts this season, his first in San Diego.

Advertisement

Cruz, who just turned 43 also on Saturday, is in his 19th season and first in San Diego. He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the club in January. He's the second-oldest player in the majors behind Pirates left-hander Rich Hill.

Cruz is batting .245 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 49 games (33 starts) as a designated hitter this season. He appeared in one game at first base.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cruz is a career .274 hitter with 464 career HRs and 1,325 RBIs with eight teams. He's a four-time Silver Slugger and the 2011 American League Championship Series MVP.

Additionally, the Padres also optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Triple-A El Paso

In corresponding moves, the Padres recalled LHP Jose Castillo and RHP Matt Waldron. Nelson's DFA makes room for Castillo on the Padres' 40-man roster

Advertisement

Waldron, 26, has started one game for the Padres this season. He's 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA

Castillo, a 6-foot-6 southpaw, appeared in one game for the Padres in 2022. He's 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 39 career relief appearances, all with the Padres

Advertisement

--Field Level Media