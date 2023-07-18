Padres DFA Rougned Odor, demote Austin Nola

The struggling San Diego Padres designated infielder Rougned Odor for assignment and demoted catcher Austin Nola to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday

San Diego also activated catcher Luis Campusano (thumb) from the 60-day injured list, promoted first baseman Alfonso Rivas and outfielder Taylor Kohlwey from El Paso and optioned infielder Brandon Dixon to El Paso.

In addition, the Padres transferred right-hander Reiss Knehr (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day list to open up a 40-man roster spot

The decision to part ways with two veterans comes as the Padres hold a disappointing 44-50 record entering Tuesday night's road game against the Toronto Blue Jays

Odor, 29, batted .210 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 59 games with San Diego. The 10-year veteran has a .230 career average with 178 homers and 568 RBIs in 1,154 games for four teams.

Nola, 33, recently lost his starting job to Gary Sanchez and was batting just .146 with one homer and eight RBIs. He has hit .234 with nine homers and 86 RBIs in 237 games for the Padres since being acquired at the 2020 trade deadline from Seattle as part of the trade in which the Mariners landed 2022 All-Star Ty France

Campusano, 24, was 5-for-21 with a homer and two RBIs in seven games earlier this season before the injury. He will be Sanchez's backup.

Dixon, 31, was batting .203 with two homers and nine RBIs in 33 games for the Padres

Rivas, 26, went 2-for-7 with an RBI in four games for San Diego earlier this season. He is batting .332 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 58 games for El Paso.

Kohlwey, 28, was batting .261 with nine homers and 49 RBIs in 78 games at El Paso.

Knehr, 26, was placed on the injured list on June 28. He is 0-1 with a 15.88 ERA in four appearances (one start) with San Diego this season.

--Field Level Media