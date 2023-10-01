Padres edge White Sox in 11, end with 5 straight wins

Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead single in the top of the 11th inning and the San Diego Padres held on for a 2-1 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Ha-Seong Kim drove in a run in the 10th inning for San Diego (82-80), which fell short of the playoffs but closed out its season with five wins in a row.

Zach Remillard knocked in a tying run in the 10th inning for Chicago (61-101). The White Sox dropped five of their final six contests and matched the third-highest, single-season loss total in franchise history.

Padres left-hander Rich Hill (8-14) earned the win. He pitched two innings of relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits and striking out three.

White Sox right-hander Declan Cronin (0-1) gave up one unearned run on two hits in one inning.

The Padres broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the 10th.

Eguy Rosario started the inning on second base an advanced to third on a groundout by Brett Sullivan. After Matthew Batten walked, Rosario scored on Kim's sacrifice fly to right field.

The White Sox responded quickly to even the score in the bottom of the 10th.

Remillard opened the inning with a single to right to drive in automatic runner Elvis Andrus. Chicago could not tack on a winning run as Yasmani Grandal grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Profar put the Padres on top for good with a leadoff single in the 11th to drive in automatic runner Jose Azocar.

Both teams' offenses struggled to get anything going in their final game.

Padres right-hander Pedro Avila scattered three hits in five scoreless innings. He walked none and struck out seven, which matched his career high.

Ray Kerr, Scott Barlow, Tom Cosgrove and Josh Hader pitched one scoreless inning apiece out of the bullpen to help the Padres get to extra innings.

White Sox right-hander Jose Urena tossed six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking three and striking out three.

Relievers Yohan Ramirez, Garrett Crochet and Bryan Shaw each recorded one scoreless inning for the White Sox.

—Field Level Media