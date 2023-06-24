Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Padres enjoy 2nd straight big offensive game, blast Nationals

By
Field Level Media
Jun 23, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Petco Park.
Image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Musgrove allowed just one run while going seven innings for the first time this season and Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts and Juan Soto each homered and drove in three runs Friday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 13-3

Musgrove (6-2) scattered six hits and struck out seven in the opener of the three-game series.

Kim homered to lead off the Padres' first inning against Nationals' left-hander Patrick Corbin, then singled in two runs in his team's six-run fifth inning. After Manny Machado's RBI groundout, Bogaerts capped the burst with his three-run bomb off Corbin. The Padres sent nine hitters to the plate in both the fifth and their four-run seventh

Over their last two games, the Padres have scored 23 runs on 26 hits and went 11-for-24 with runners in scoring position. The Padres are worst in the at .205 in those situations

Corbin (4-9) gave up seven runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter with two strikeouts in five innings. Reliever Chad Kuhl gave up four runs on four hits in the seventh. Soto doubled in one run, Nelson Cruz singled in two, and Trent Grisham singled in another.

Soto followed an inning-opening double by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the eighth with his 14th homer of the season. It came off right-handed Nationals reliever Thaddeus Ward

Washington was trailing 7-0 when it finally scored off Musgrove in the sixth. Jeimer Candelario doubled with two out and scored on a single by Joey Meneses.

Nationals pinch hitter Michael Chavis opened the ninth with a homer off Ray Kerr. They added a third run on back-to-back, two-out doubles by Derek Hill and CJ Abrams. Eight of the Nationals' 10 hits went for extra bases

Kim put the Padres ahead 1-0 on the third pitch of the game with the first game-opening home run of his career and his seventh of the season -- a 411-foot drive to straight away center

--Field Level Media