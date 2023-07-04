Padres hold off banged-up Angels

Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth hit back-to-back homers off Shohei Ohtani and Joe Musgrove allowed one run on three hits over seven innings Tuesday as the Padres defeated the crippled Los Angeles Angels 8-5 in San Diego

The Padres survived a wild ninth to get a second straight win over the Angels. The four-run inning opened with Taylor Ward singling off Jose Castillo followed by a triple by pinch hitter Jo Adell and a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Escobar. After Castillo hit Mike Moustakas and issued two walks to load the bases, Josh Hader came on. He issued two bases-loaded walks before getting Ward to ground out for his 19th save

Advertisement

Before the game, the Angels announced All-Star center fielder Mike Trout will miss four to eight weeks with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. And Ohtani (blister, right middle finger) and third baseman Anthony Rendon (left shin contusion) departed Tuesday's game due to injuries

Cronenworth and Bogaerts each finished with three RBIs for a second straight game as the 4-5-6 hitters in the Padres batting order -- Manny Machado, Bogaerts and Cronenworth -- went 8-for-10 with two home runs, two doubles, two walks, seven RBIs and five runs scored

Advertisement Advertisement

Machado reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with a walk, scoring twice and driving in a run. Bogaerts was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a run-scoring single and a walk. Cronenworth had two doubles and a homer, becoming the first player to have three extra-base hits in a game against Ohtani. Bogaerts and Cronenworth became the first players to hit back-to-back homers off Ohtani.

Meanwhile, Musgrove improved to 7-2 by holding the Angels to one run -- former Padre Hunter Renfroe's 15th homer of the season leading off the fifth -- and three hits with a walk with a season-high 11 strikeouts over seven innings. His 100-pitch effort provided a respite for the over-worked Padres bullpen

Advertisement

The Padres scored their first two runs with a two-out rally in the fourth. Machado singled, Bogaerts drew a walk and Cronenworth lined a double to right center. Renfroe reduced the lead to 2-1 with his homer

Machado opened the sixth with a single and scored on Bogaerts' second homer in as many games and his 10th of the season -- a 389-foot drive into the left-field seats. Cronenworth followed with his eighth homer on Ohtani's next pitch -- a 409-drive to right center.

Advertisement

Ohtani summoned the trainer to the mound after his first pitch to the next hitter and left the game. He gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings to fall to 7-4.

The Padres scored twice in the seventh against former Padre Gerardo Reyes on back-to-back, one-out RBI singles by Machado and Bogaerts. They added their final run in the eighth

Advertisement

--Field Level Media