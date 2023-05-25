Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim injured his left knee on Thursday during San Diego's 8-6 victory over the Washington Nationals and X-rays came back negative, according to manager Bob Melvin

Kim was injured when he fouled a pitch off the knee in the top of the second inning. He was helped off the field by two trainers, and Brandon Dixon came off the bench to finish the at-bat.

Dixon remained in the game at first base, Jake Cronenworth moved from first to second and Rougned Odor shifted from second to third.

"He felt better as the day went along," Melvin said of Kim after the contest. "I doubt he'll play tomorrow, but at this point, it doesn't look like an (injured-list stint will be needed)."

The Padres begin a three-game road series Friday against the New York Yankees

Kim is batting .237 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 47 games. He is normally the club's second baseman but has been playing third due to the absence of Manny Machado.

Machado (fractured left hand) is on the injured list, stemming from being hit by a pitch against the Kansas City Royals on May 15. Machado has hoping to play this weekend against the Yankees, but Melvin said earlier Thursday that it was unlikely.

--Field Level Media