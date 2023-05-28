San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto was scratched from Sunday's game against the host New York Yankees because of back tightness

The injury was announced about 10 minutes before first pitch.

Soto was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season and replaced by Jose Azocar.

Soto hit a two-run homer in Friday's 5-1 win after fouling a pitch off his left knee.

Soto, 24, is batting .263 with 10 homers and 24 RBIs in his first full season with the Padres, who obtained him at last year's trade deadline from the Washington Nationals. He went 0-for-2 with two walk

Saturday to extend his on-base streak to 11 games in Saturday's 3-2, 10-inning loss.

--Field Level Media