MLB

Padres promote LHP Jackson Wolf from Double-A San Antonio

By
Field Level Media
May 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia pitcher Jackson Wolf (23) delivers a pitch to Texas during the Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Image: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres recalled left-hander Jackson Wolf from Double-A San Antonio to start Saturday night's game against the Detroit Tigers

Wolf, 24, was 8-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 17 starts for San Antonio. He had 104 strikeouts and just 20 walks in 85 innings.

The 6-foot-7 Wolf was a fourth-round pick by San Diego in 2021.

Right-hander Alek Jacob (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, in a corresponding move.

Jacob, 25, hasn't allowed a run or hit in three innings over three appearances with the Padres

The Padres designated right-hander Domingo Tapia for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Wolf. Tapia, 31, was 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA in 15 relief appearances

--Field Level Media