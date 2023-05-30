Xander Bogaerts bounced the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth inning as the San Diego Padres scored five in the inning to defeat the host Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night

Bogaerts' single deflected off the pitching hand of Marlins closer Dylan Floro (3-3) and opened the floodgates for San Diego

Advertisement

Left fielder Juan Soto led the Padres by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two walks, one run and one steal as San Diego ended Miami's three-game winning streak. Teammate Matt Carpenter went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two doubles

Bryan De La Cruz had a big game out of the leadoff spot for Miami, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, two runs scored and one walk.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a team, the Padres went 5-for-6 on steals and twice advanced an extra base on throwing errors by catcher Jacob Stallings. The Padres also drew eight walks, and six of those batters came around to score

Reliever Nick Martinez, a Miami native, pitched one scoreless inning to earn the win and improve to 3-2 as neither starting pitcher earned a decision.

Advertisement

Miami's Sandy Alcantara, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, continued to struggle. Alcantara allowed five hits, five walks and four runs in 6 1/3 innings. His ERA is 4.93, and the Marlins are 3-8 when he starts this year

San Diego's Ryan Weathers allowed seven hits, three walks and three runs in four innings.

Advertisement

Miami got to Weathers in the third on singles by De La Cruz, Luis Arraez and Garrett Cooper. On Cooper's hit to left, De La Cruz scored on a close play at the plate.

San Diego tied the score 1-1 in the fourth. Rougned Odor walked with one out and scored from first on Carpenter's double that got past right fielder Jorge Soler, bouncing off the wall.

Advertisement

Miami surged ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth on De La Cruz's two-run homer that traveled 426 feet.

San Diego manufactured a run in the. fifth. Ha-Seong Kim walked to lead off the inning, stole second with two outs and went to third on Stallings' throwing error. Soto then singled Kim home.

Advertisement

In the sixth, Padres reliever Domingo Tapia walked the first three batters. Tim Hill came in and allowed an RBI single to De La Cruz. But Hill struck out Soler and got Arraez bounce into a double play to keep the score 4-2

San Diego tied the score 4-4 in the seventh. Alcantara exited after allowing walks to Trent Grisham and Kim before Fernando Tatis Jr. drilled an RBI single to left with one out. Soto then greeted reliever Tanner Scott with his own RBI single.

Advertisement

After Bogaerts' single to give the Padres the lead in the ninth, Odor grounded into a fielder's choice and Soto scored on an error, then Carpenter delivered his two-run double. Kim hit a sacrifice fly with one out to round out the scoring

--Field Level Media