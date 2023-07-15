Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Padres RF Fernando Tatis Jr. exits Game 2 with injury

Field Level Media
Jul 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits an RBI fielders choice during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. departed the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the host Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury

Tatis reportedly hurt the leg while playing defense in the early innings of the game. In the sixth inning, he was heavily favoring the leg as he jogged to first base after hitting a pop-up.

Brandon Dixon replaced Tatis in right field in the bottom of the sixth.

Tatis was 0-for-3 with an RBI before exiting Game 2. He went 1-for-4 in the opener.

Tatis is batting .283 with 17 homers and 47 RBIs in 74 games.

--Field Level Media