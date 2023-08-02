Padres RHP Joe Musgrove scratched, pitched with shoulder discomfort

The Padres scratched Joe Musgrove from Wednesday's scheduled start due to right shoulder soreness and could miss more than six days

The Padres did send left-hander Tim Hill (finger sprain) to the injured list amid a bevy of moves, while catcher Brent Sullivan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso and right-hander Brent Honeywell was designated for assignment

Newly-acquired first baseman/designated hitter Ji Man Choi was placed on the active roster as was infielder Garrett Cooper and right-hander Scott Barlow. All three were acquired before the trade deadline. Left-hander Ray Kerr was recalled from El Paso

Padres manager Bob Melvin said Musgrove has been pitching through discomfort

"He's been experiencing a little bit of shoulder stiffness the last couple starts," Melvin said. "He has been pitching through it. At this point in time we just don't want it to get any worse. Typically in the season you go through stuff like this. He has been pitching a lot recently. Hopefully we can get ahead of this.

Fellow right-hander Nick Martinez (4-4, 3.93 ERA) replaced Musgrove in a spot start for the series finale at Colorado on Wednesday afternoon

The club was optimistic that Musgrove could be ready to take the mound again for Tuesday's series opener at Seattle

Musgrove, 30, is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA through 17 starts. He has struck out 97 batters in 97 1/3 innings

The former All-Star is 60-57 with a 3.72 ERA in 187 career games (161 starts) with the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Padres

