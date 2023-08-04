Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (shoulder) out at least 3 weeks

The San Diego Padres shut down right-hander Joe Musgrove on Friday for at least three weeks due to right shoulder inflammation

General manager A.J. Preller announced the move two days after Musgrove, 30, was scratched from his scheduled start on Wednesday. An MRI revealed inflammation in his right shoulder capsule. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday, retroactive to Tuesday

The timing of Musgrove's ailment is unfortunate as the Padres have shown signs of turning it around, winning five of their last six games entering Friday night's series opener against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers

Coming off a run to the NL Championship Series last season, San Diego was nine games back in the division and four games out of the third NL wild-card spot entering Friday

The Padres acquired lefty Rich Hill, 43, from the Pittsburgh Pirates this week, but righty Michael Wacha remains out

Musgrove, 30, is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA through 17 starts. He has 97 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings

The 2022 All-Star is 60-57 with a 3.72 ERA in 187 career games (161 starts) with the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Padres

