Padres RHP Nick Martinez not starting, so he's departing Team USA

San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Martinez has left Team USA for the rest of the World Baseball Classic after not being guaranteed to start again during the event.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said Martinez will return to spring training with the Padres to focus on the upcoming major league season.

DeRosa informed Martinez on Saturday that he wouldn't receive another start. Martinez allowed three runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings in a 11-5 loss to Mexico in pool play on March 12.

Advertisement

"I didn't feel that was fair to us as a whole or to him to guarantee that, regardless of result," DeRosa told reporters. "We're trying to win this thing, so I thought it was best for everyone -- and he agreed -- that he would go back and get ready for Opening Day with San Diego."

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn started Saturday's 9-7 victory over Venezuela and DeRosa chose St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright to start Sunday's semifinal game against Cuba.

G/O Media may get a commission 49% off Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet Luxury bidet

This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight. Buy for $340 at Amazon Advertisement

If Team USA wins Sunday, it will play in Tuesday's WBC final.

Martinez, 32, went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 47 appearances (10 starts) for the Padres last season. He is slated to be a full-time member of San Diego's rotation this season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media